New York Is Holding A Trout Sampling Event, What Does That Mean?
So the question at hand is, what on earth is trout sampling?
So, it seems this is something New York makes an annual tradition in doing. Every year, right before the season gets underway for the year, a sampling event occurs. Obviously, this isn't like trying a piece of trout from a sample lady at the grocery store. This is a 'lets hop in the water' type of sampling.
But What Is Sampling?
So, for this form of sampling, think of it as data collection. The word sample is used because for this day only, the goal is to take a sample or catch as many Rainbow Trout as possible and take down data. For instance, weight, sex, and a variety of other factors are the things the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, or NYS DEC, is looking for.
With the opening of the Finger Lakes tributary season happening on April 1st, sampling of the areas trout will take place on March 24th. It is typical to have this event happen a week prior to beginning of the season. At that time, the NYS DEC is encouraging spectators to attend, even anglers to participate.
If this seems right up your alley and you're a fisherman, or just love to watch things of this sort, it will be happening at Naples Creek. During that time, anglers will suit up and jump in the frigid water at the Route 245 bridge. If you would like more information, check out the Facebook post from the DEC above.
