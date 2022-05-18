The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed a complaint against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of discrimination in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the action today.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve," Hochul said. "New York has the strongest worker protections in the nation and was one of the first to have protections for workers who are pregnant and those with disabilities. Working men and women are the backbone of New York and we will continue to take a stand against any injustice they face."

The complaint accuses Amazon of discrimination against disabled and pregnant workers.

It alleges the company forces pregnant women and workers with disabilities to take unpaid leaves rather than give them reasonable worker accommodations.

The Division of Human Right has received numerous complaints where a pregnant worker was forced to lift numerous packages over 25 pounds.

The Division alleges that another Amazon worker was improperly denied accommodations when they requested a modified work schedule due to a documented disability.

The New York State Human Rights Law requires employers to make reasonable accommodations for those who are pregnant or disabled.

Unpaid leaves of absence for both sets of employees is another part of the complaint.

Amazon operates 23 worksites with over 39,000 workers across New York State,

Civil fines and penalties are being sought by investigators.

The Division of Human Rights is empowered by law to investigate and prosecute systematic patterns of discrimination through their Division Initiated Action Unit.

7 Great Art Museums To Visit In New York State Outside Of NYC New York City is the home to many art museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. But there are many world-class art museums in Upstate New York, most of them within driving distance from Central New York. Here are seven of them.

13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of.

We wanted to share some of the most obscure and bizarre named ones on the list. Have you ever heard of these towns?: