Photos of Hairy Beast Carrying Baby in ADKS Goes Viral! Was it Bigfoot?

There have been a lot of talks recently about UFOs and UAPs and I'm all-in on that stuff btw - BRING on the alien intel!

But recently, clear images of something just as mysterious as aliens, but much more hairy and humanlike appeared, piquing the curiosity of many people. Some say the photos below are that of Sasquatch, but that's not all. This one is carrying a youngun' on its back through a forest in New York State believed to be the Adirondacks.

See the viral photos below and judge for yourself; Is it just another silly, viral hoax, or is it really a sasquatch?

For many of us in Upstate NY, the astonishing Adirondack Mountains are basically our backyard. Featuring nearly 12 million acres spanning over 5,000 square feet of land, and home to over 200 lakes, the ADKs are perfect for vacationing, hiking, skiing, and exploring.

It's no wonder why Bigfoot enthusiasts and truthers from all over the country travel to Upstate NY in search of this elusive hairy beast.

Over the years there have been plenty of Bigfoot sightings in our area, and most of them are pretty suspect and about as legit as the photos are grainy.

But, recently I came across some photos on Facebook of what some people believe (or truly want to believe) may actually be Bigfoot. The *images are clear, there are multiple angles, and the pictures for some good reason - have gone totally viral.

*We are unclear where exactly these photos were taken. We reached out to the group that posted the images for some more context but hadn't heard back.

At the time this story was published, the Facebook post labeled "Cryptid captured in New York State" has been shared nearly 4,000 times and had over one thousand comments.

Check out the pics in the Facebook post below:

