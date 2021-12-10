Now that we're in November, many people are looking forward to the holiday season.

We're starting to see Christmas decorations and merchandise in storefronts. Christmas items and food on shelves. Even Christmas music on the airwaves. The reason it's called "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is because so many people look forward to it.

We're very fortunate to be in a state like New York. It's truly a perfect region for the holidays. First of all, the weather is what you want: 30-40 degrees with a reasonable chance of white Christmas, and usually snow a few times throughout December.

Secondly, the towns in New York really give you that Christmas spirit. Many towns actually look and feel like they were ripped straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

The decorations, the holiday festivals, the ambience makes you think reindeer will rush down Main Street. You might even run across a woman who has lost the Christmas spirit, but a love interest reminds her just what the holidays are all about.

There are towns that really get into the holiday spirit. Here are 10 towns in New York that make you feel like you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

10 New York State Towns Right Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie These 10 towns will make you think you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

