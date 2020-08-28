New York Artist Creating Masterpieces By Mouth

A New York artist is creating masterpieces all with his mouth.

Don Hooker of Nunda, New York has never had full use of his hands but he didn't let that stop him from doing what he loves - art. Don was born with arthrogryposis, a muscle disorder that causes multiple joint contractures. For the past 21 years, he's ran his own business, Don's Brush Art & Vinyl Effects, drawing signs, creating graphics, painting subjects all by mouth.

Photo Credit - Don Hooker

Don, along with another local artist, John Gordinier, are working together to tell the history of the tiny village with large murals, starting in the 1790s. Eleven murals honoring important people, buildings, and events that have shaped the area over the years will don the former Foote Manufacturing Company building on North State Street in Nunda.

Photo Credit - Don Hooker

Photo Credit - Don Hooker

Photo Credit - Don Hooker

Take a walk down memory lane as you head into Letchworth State Park, going in through the Portageville entrance.

