New Hartford Power Outage Darkens Mall, Traffic Lights
A power outage in New Hartford has Sangertown Square Mall in the dark this morning.
National Grid's website indicates there are two outages in New Hartford affecting some 600 customers - including the mall. WIBX listeners report the outage includes the busy intersection in front of the Yahnundasis where traffic lights were no operational at approximately 8:30 this morning.
Motorists traveling in that area should use caution.
The estimated restoration time is approximately 10:15 this morning.
No confirmation yet on what caused the outage.