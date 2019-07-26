New Hartford Power Outage Darkens Mall, Traffic Lights

A power outage in New Hartford has Sangertown Square Mall in the dark this morning.

National Grid's website indicates there are two outages in New Hartford affecting some 600 customers - including the mall. WIBX listeners report the outage includes the busy intersection in front of the Yahnundasis where traffic lights were no operational at approximately 8:30 this morning.

Motorists traveling in that area should use caution.

The estimated restoration time is approximately 10:15 this morning.

No confirmation yet on what caused the outage.