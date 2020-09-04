New Hartford Cat Declares Himself Mayor, Visits Neighbors Daily

A cat in New Hartford has decided he's mayor of his neighborhood, making visits for coffee talk, snacks, and car rides daily.

Meet Santino. He's a 14-year-old cat who lives in New Hartford. He's also the mayor of his neighborhood. There was no formal election, but Santino occupies the seat - and it's too comfy to get out of.

Santino belongs to Virginia Kosuda Franco (sort of - it might be safer to say Virginia belongs to Santino) and she says he's always been very social, but he's taken it to a whole new level at the circle they live on now. "Every single neighbor has story about him."

Santino keeps a busy schedule. First, there are the walkers that come to his neighborhood for exercise. He walks them around the circle as a Mayoral escort.

Then, he visits with neighbors for some coffee. (It's important for the mayor to know his constituent's concerns.)

Credit: Virginia Franco

He may drop in as an unexpected (and not exactly invited) guest of honor at events in the neighborhood - from cookouts to communions.

Credit: Virginia Franco

Credit: Virginia Franco

He also routinely performs vehicle inspections, and safety inspections in the neighborhood. (Note: Not Santino's SUV or his house.)

Credit: Virginia Franco

Credit: Virginia Franco

Credit: Virginia Franco

Occasionally, he will request to be driven around his circle - his own version of a kitty neighborhood watch.

Credit: Virginia Franco

Every once in a while, there may be some conflict with a political opponent - in which case, Santino has his secretary send out a note on his behalf. Politics are rough.

Credit: Virginia Franco

Credit: Virginia Franco

One thing is perfectly clear: Santino loves his neighbors, and they love him. Personally, we'd like to see him run for President.