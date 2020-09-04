New Hartford Cat Declares Himself Mayor, Visits Neighbors Daily
A cat in New Hartford has decided he's mayor of his neighborhood, making visits for coffee talk, snacks, and car rides daily.
Meet Santino. He's a 14-year-old cat who lives in New Hartford. He's also the mayor of his neighborhood. There was no formal election, but Santino occupies the seat - and it's too comfy to get out of.
Santino belongs to Virginia Kosuda Franco (sort of - it might be safer to say Virginia belongs to Santino) and she says he's always been very social, but he's taken it to a whole new level at the circle they live on now. "Every single neighbor has story about him."
Santino keeps a busy schedule. First, there are the walkers that come to his neighborhood for exercise. He walks them around the circle as a Mayoral escort.
Then, he visits with neighbors for some coffee. (It's important for the mayor to know his constituent's concerns.)
He may drop in as an unexpected (and not exactly invited) guest of honor at events in the neighborhood - from cookouts to communions.
He also routinely performs vehicle inspections, and safety inspections in the neighborhood. (Note: Not Santino's SUV or his house.)
Occasionally, he will request to be driven around his circle - his own version of a kitty neighborhood watch.
Every once in a while, there may be some conflict with a political opponent - in which case, Santino has his secretary send out a note on his behalf. Politics are rough.
One thing is perfectly clear: Santino loves his neighbors, and they love him. Personally, we'd like to see him run for President.