New ‘Carnival Eats Syracuse’ Festival Offering Fair Favorites

Last weekend, a few vendors that are normally set up at the New York State Fair came together for the 'State Fair Food Fest.' They served a few favorites, including gyros, sausage, wine slushies, pizza fritte, and more. Now a different vendor will be setting up their own event.

Main Event Amusements has been a long time fair vendor and will be offering a large variety of foods that they offer during fair season. Starting this Friday, May 15th, you can head over to their own festival called 'Carnival Eats.'

You'll be able to purchase a bunch of different items with either cash or debit/credit card:

Deep Fried Twinkies

Deep Fried Oreos

Funnel Cakes

Candy and Caramel Apples

Corn Dogs

Fried Cheese on a Stick

Cotton Candy

Fried Dough

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Carnival Eats Syracuse will set up on the corner of North Geddes and Spencer Street from 1 pm to 7 pm on Friday, May 15th, Saturday, May 16th, and Sunday, May 17th, and will continue on Friday, May 22nd, Saturday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 24th.

The employees will be taking all necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe, according to Main Event Amusements. They'll be doing everything curbside, from customers placing the order to delivering it to your car. They will also be wearing masks and gloves.

The first few weekends that the vendor 'Pizza Fritte' had their drive-thru in Dewitt, they experienced traffic jams that were miles long, causing them to be extremely busy. They then moved to the Orange Lot located on the State Fairgrounds. To us, it looks like 'Carnival Eats Syracuse' could experience the same thing - as the location is decently small. According to the vendor, Syracuse Police have been notified and there will be a plan for traffic management.

Regardless, if you're planning to attend, make sure you get there early and plan to wait for a little while.

[H/T CNY Central]