National Grid Warns CNY Over New Phone Scam

National Grid is alerting Central New York customers to a new phone scam. Just like many scams in the past, these scammers are callers pretending to work for the company, and asking you for money.

According to CNY Central, scammers are calling customers posing as workers and threatening to cut services unless a bill payment is made immediately.

The scammers are reportedly using technology which allows them to spoof a number resembling that of a National Grid line, and customers are directed to follow up with a phone number that uses a recording line similar to the company’s actual messaging system."

National Grid wants you to be aware of the following tips to determine if you're a victim of a scam:

I have received collection phone calls from National Grid in the past, how do I know if the collection phone call I am receiving is legitimate?

National Grid may ask for a payment over the phone, but will leave the method of payment to the customer. National Grid will not contact customers demanding immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot Money-Pak or any other pre-paid card service.

How do I verify the person I am dealing with over the phone or in person is a National Grid employee?

If you are dealing with someone over the phone, ask the caller to provide the last five digits of your National Grid account number. If the caller doesn’t know your account number, or if they have any questions about account balance and fish for help, take charge and hang up immediately.

You can read more helpful tips on National Grids website.