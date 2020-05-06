Old Forge Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Events for 2020

Old Forge has cancelled all of the scheduled events for Memorial Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Memorial Day weekend is generally the kick-off to summer in Old Forge, with events including a parade, fireworks, town-wide garage sales, and more. Unfortunately, the celebration has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, The Old Forge Visitors Information Center announced the cancellation of the Memorial Day weekend events. "We apologize for any inconvenience and promise that we are just as bummed as you are about it. We can't wait to welcome you back with open arms when this is over."

In the comments, the Infomation Center continued, "the Town of Webb is not sponsoring events which encourage numbers of people to travel and/or gather. The American Legion did the same, canceling the parade and public wreath placements."

Douglas Allen-Leonard, one of the owners of Wisk Baking Company in Old Forge, says he'd still like to see people visit Old Forge, while taking precautions like wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands. "You have many small businesses that this is their livelihood and they need the support," he points out. "Many businesses will not reopen if they don’t have the support."