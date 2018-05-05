Live Nation’s National Concert Week has returned for 2018, with dozens of bands offering $20 tickets for upcoming U.S. concerts.

It’s your opportunity to see farewell tour shows from Ozzy Osbourne (who kicked off the run over the weekend) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (who’ll end their series of concerts in their hometown), and check out mini-festivals hosted by Journey with Def Leppard or the triple bill of Foreigner , Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening for a fraction of the usual cost.

Among other participants are Bon Jovi, Chicago and REO Speedwagon, Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers, Kid Rock, Poison and Cheap Trick, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, Styx and Joan Jett, plus the Smashing Pumpkins.

The sale just started, so you can buy tickets now at the National Concert Week page . You can check out the full list of participating artists below. The sale ends on May 8 or until tickets sell out.

National Concert Week 2018 – $20 Ticket Participants

311

3 Doors Down + Collective Soul

5 Seconds of Summer

Alan Jackson

Arcade Fire

Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage

Backstreet Boys

Beck

Bon Jovi

Brad Paisley

Breaking Benjamin + Five Finger Death Punch

Bush + Stone Temple Pilots + The Cult

Charlie Puth

Chicago + REO Speedwagon

Chris Brown

Coheed and Cambria + Taking Back Sunday

Counting Crows + Live

David Blaine

Dead & Company

Def Leppard + Journey

Dierks Bentley

Dwight Yoakam + Lucinda Williams + Steve Earle

Enanito Verdes + Hombres G

Erasure

Foreigner + Whitesnake + Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Game of Thrones

G-Eazy

Godsmack + Shinedown

Gov’t Mule + The Avett Brothers

Hall & Oates + Train

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Jeff Beck + Paul Rodgers

Joe Biden

Juanes + Mon Laferte

Keith Urban

Ke$ha + Macklemore

Kevin Hart

Kid Rock

Kidz Bop Live 2018

Kygo

Lady Antebellum + Darius Rucker

Lindsey Stirling + Evanescence

Logic

Luis Miguel

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Miranda Lambert + Little Big Town

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Needtobreathe + Johnnyswim

Niall Horan

Odesza

Ozzy Osbourne

Paramore

Pentatonix

Poison + Cheap Trick

Post Malone

Rascal Flatts

Ray Lamontagne

Rise Against + AFI

Rob Zombie + Marilyn Manson

Rod Stewart + Cyndi Lauper

Shakira

Shania Twain

Steely Dan + The Doobie Brothers

Styx + Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

The Offspring

The Smashing Pumpkins

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Vans Warped Tour

Weezer + Pixies

Zac Brown Band