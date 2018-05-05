Live Nation Offers $20 Tickets for Ozzy, Journey, Def Leppard and More
Live Nation’s National Concert Week has returned for 2018, with dozens of bands offering $20 tickets for upcoming U.S. concerts.
It’s your opportunity to see farewell tour shows from Ozzy Osbourne (who kicked off the run over the weekend) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (who’ll end their series of concerts in their hometown), and check out mini-festivals hosted by Journey with Def Leppard or the triple bill of Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening for a fraction of the usual cost.
Among other participants are Bon Jovi, Chicago and REO Speedwagon, Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers, Kid Rock, Poison and Cheap Trick, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, Styx and Joan Jett, plus the Smashing Pumpkins.
The sale just started, so you can buy tickets now at the National Concert Week page. You can check out the full list of participating artists below. The sale ends on May 8 or until tickets sell out.
National Concert Week 2018 – $20 Ticket Participants
311
3 Doors Down + Collective Soul
5 Seconds of Summer
Alan Jackson
Arcade Fire
Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
Backstreet Boys
Beck
Bon Jovi
Brad Paisley
Breaking Benjamin + Five Finger Death Punch
Bush + Stone Temple Pilots + The Cult
Charlie Puth
Chicago + REO Speedwagon
Chris Brown
Coheed and Cambria + Taking Back Sunday
Counting Crows + Live
David Blaine
Dead & Company
Def Leppard + Journey
Dierks Bentley
Dwight Yoakam + Lucinda Williams + Steve Earle
Enanito Verdes + Hombres G
Erasure
Foreigner + Whitesnake + Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Game of Thrones
G-Eazy
Godsmack + Shinedown
Gov’t Mule + The Avett Brothers
Hall & Oates + Train
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Janet Jackson
Jason Aldean
Jeff Beck + Paul Rodgers
Joe Biden
Juanes + Mon Laferte
Keith Urban
Ke$ha + Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Kid Rock
Kidz Bop Live 2018
Kygo
Lady Antebellum + Darius Rucker
Lindsey Stirling + Evanescence
Logic
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Miranda Lambert + Little Big Town
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Needtobreathe + Johnnyswim
Niall Horan
Odesza
Ozzy Osbourne
Paramore
Pentatonix
Poison + Cheap Trick
Post Malone
Rascal Flatts
Ray Lamontagne
Rise Against + AFI
Rob Zombie + Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart + Cyndi Lauper
Shakira
Shania Twain
Steely Dan + The Doobie Brothers
Styx + Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
The Offspring
The Smashing Pumpkins
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Vans Warped Tour
Weezer + Pixies
Zac Brown Band