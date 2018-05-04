New Hartford Police Looking For Endangered Missing 13 Year Old Girl

UPDATE: The New Hartford Police Department reports that she has been found and is safe.

The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home overnight.

According to a press release, Shawnna Lopez was discovered missing late this morning by her mother. Shawna had left with several personal items leading investigators to conclude that she was not intending on returning home. At this time Shawnna’s cellphone is off and she cannot be reached by friends or family.

Shawnna is considered an endangered runaway at this time because it appears that she was meeting up with someone from outside the home. At this time Police have no leads as to where Shawnna may be, or who she may be with.

Shawnna is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. she has dark brown hair with purple highlights, brown eyes and has black and pink Nike sneakers. Shawnna was last seen at home around mid-night last night.

If anyone has seen Shawna or has any information regarding her whereabouts please contact New Hartford Police by dialing 911.