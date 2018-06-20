Napoli’s Tomato Pie Lovers Could Be Part Of National Show

Are you a fan of tomato pie? How about Napoli's tomato pie? That passion could land you on a national TV show!

Napoli's announced the news on facebook searching for tomato pie lovers:

If you LOVE our tomato pie and would like to be on a national food show, please stop by the bakery tomorrow. (Thursday June 21st). Between 11am- 2pm. ☺🖒 Super exciting!"

All you need to do is swing by Thursday during lunchtime. No word what the national TV show is.

Recently, Travel Channel has been in Utica at Boneyard BBQ , and is coming to town on Thursday at Chesterfields .

BONUS VIDEO