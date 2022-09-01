Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected.
According to the DEC, the Napanoch Point Fire in Wawarsing has grown to 270 acres. It is unknown if the fire is completely contained, due to ever-changing fire and weather conditions.
On August 30th, multiple crews were sent to put out the fires. Two Blackhawk helicopters completed 82 bucket drops on the day. This was in addition to the 87 drops done by two other helicopters occupied by the New York State Police.
As of today, over 200 firefighters are working on three fires still in the complex. All efforts are being led by DEC Forest Rangers, with assistance from a variety of other outside sources.
Until further notice, Minnewaska State Park Preserve will still remain closed through Labor Day weekend. Updates will come as more fires are extinguished.
No word has been given as to what could have been the original source of the fire. DEC Forest Rangers want to use this time to remind campers, hikers and anyone traveling outdoors to be "fire safe" in the woods. It doesn't take much to start a fire in the woods and for it to spread quickly.