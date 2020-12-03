Mysterious Old Safe Found in an Upstate New York Farmers Field

This sounds like something out of a Scooby-Doo mystery. A safe. A note, A mystery to solve.



Overnight a huge old safe appeared in a farmer's field in Barre, New York. Kirk Mathes found the safe in one of his fields at the corner of East Barre Road and Route 31. It's a huge old safe and nobody is really sure how it got there and who put it there.

The most mysterious part is the note that was taped to the door of the safe. It read, “If you can open this, you can have what’s inside.” Well, that's intriguing.

So I wonder what's inside? It could be millions of dollars or nothing. What if it's the lost treasure of the gangster Dutch Schultz who hid his fortune somewhere in the Adirondack Mountains before he was gunned down?

A lot of people think it's a harmless hoax that was conceived by Kirk Mathes as a distraction to everything going on right now.

Locals have tried to open the safe with a sledgehammer back in August, but the only thing they were able to do was to knock the dial off and dent up the hinges.

The owner of the field it was found in, Kirk Mathes was out of town when the safe was discovered and says he has no idea who put it there. For now, Mathes told WANE he was not going to open it. “If you open it, the show’s over. In these times, with the virus and the politics, it might give people a chance to set their problems or troubles aside and have a lot of fun talking about it.”

The more I look into this mysterious safe, the more I think it was dumped in the field by Mathes himself as a fun distraction for the people around Barre.

So, what do you think is in the safe? My guess. Nothing. Just like Kirk Mathes said, it's a distraction from everything going on in the world right now. It's kinda like the monoliths found in Utah, California, and Romania. Sometimes we just need a distraction.