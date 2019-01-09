A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly murdering his grandmother and her landlord.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Naythen Aubain killed 90-year-old Katerine Aubain and 87-year-old Jane Wentka at a home on Tilden Avenue in Utica.

Aubain is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He confessed to the crimes in court and admitted he dismembered both women.

Aubain was scheduled to appear in Utica City Court this morning for a hearing, but Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara says the case was adjourned.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 11th.

Utica Police say the investigation continues and additional charges may be considered.