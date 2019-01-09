New York Coyote Hunt Pays $2000 Top Prize

What started out as a way to control the exploding Coyote population has become an annual event in New York's Sullivan County. 2019 will mark the Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs' 12th Annual Coyote Hunt, which pays money for every Coyote and a top prize of $2,000.

The hunt is February 8, 9, and 10, coyotes can be taken in any New York County and 5 Pennsylvania Counties; Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, Lackawanna, and Monroe. The animals can be shot or trapped, but it must be on those 3 specific days. All entries will be temperature tested for authenticity. The club pays $80 for every Coyote brought in during the 3-day hunt, with grand prize payouts as follows:

$2000 Grand Prize to the hunter with the heaviest coyote weighed in for the 3-day hunt.

$500 Second Place to the second heaviest coyote weighed in for the 3-day hunt.

$250 Third Place to the third heaviest coyote weighed in for the 3-day hunt.

$200 Daily Prize for the heaviest coyote weighed in on each of the 3-day hunt.

$100 Extra Prize to a Youth (12-15 years old) for the heaviest coyote of the 3-day hunt.

$100 Extra Prize to a Female Hunter for the heaviest coyote of the 3-day hunt.

There is a $35 registration fee covering all 3 days, plus dinner on Sunday, February 10. Weigh-in and dinner will be held at the White Sulphur Springs Fire House, on Route 52 White Sulphur Springs, NY . More information is available at Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs of Sullivan County's website or call Jack Danchak 845-482-4987. The deadline for the $35 registration fee is January 25, afterwards the price is 40 bucks with a deadline of February 5. Registrations can be found online .

