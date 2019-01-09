See ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Cast Side by Side With Queen at Live Aid

Rami Malek and his Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars can be seen in a clip that sets their re-enactment of Queen ’s Live Aid performance against the real thing.

Even though it's the climax of the award-winning , record-breaking movie, the global concert appearance was the first scene shot, which led to an understandable amount of tension among the actors.

You can watch the clip below.

“I was somewhat prepared, but no one can ever prepare you for what that feeling was like,” Malek, who played Freddie Mercury , previously noted . “What some consider the greatest performance in rock history was a challenge. I said, ‘What the hell, they built the stage, let’s do this.' … It was sink or swim, a baptism by fire: Day one was ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ day two was ‘Radio Gaga’ … ”

After several days of shooting, Malek argued the case for a re-shoot in one take.

“We brought in three cranes with cameras and ran the entire 22-minute set,” he said. “It was the best take we ever did. You’re running on pure adrenaline. My heart is pounding just thinking about it. You realize how much adrenaline was coursing through [Mercury’s] veins before 75,000 people. Really, I love acting. To add into this rock star feeling, it was like being on drugs.”

Meanwhile, director Bryan Singer, who was fired toward the end of shooting as a result of multiple disagreements with producers, released a clip from a rehearsal of the Live Aid scene, which was filmed in an unused airfield in England. You can watch the clip below.

Singer, who was replaced by Dexter Fletcher but retained sole director’s credit, wasn’t referenced in his former colleagues’ speeches when the movie won two Golden Globes earlier this week. Instead, he posted his own brief message on Instagram, saying: “What an honor. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press.” It was accompanied with a picture of him directing a scene set during the making of Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” video.

Following the movie's Golden Globes wins, and nominations in the similar Screen Actors Guild categories of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, last night Bohemian Rhapsody picked up seven nominations in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Along with Malek's Leading Actor nod, it's up for Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair. The BAFTAs take place on Feb 10 in London, two weeks after the SAGs but ahead of the Oscars on Feb 24.