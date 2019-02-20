Murder Mystery Dinner ‘Big Louie’ In CNY

Have fun and support a non-profit that helps cancer patients right here in CNY.

The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and ACME Mystery Co. announce "Big Louie and The Gang That Couldn't Think Straight," an interactive Murder Mystery Dinner.

You and the rest of the Bangalone Gang are in deep trouble. Big Louie's been beaned by a bocci ball and now he ain't thinking so good. The gang's got to figure out what to do before arch-rival gang leader "Muscles" Marinara has you rubbed out. You better move fast. Word on the street is that ruthless hitman Jake "The Weasel" is on the way.

Tickets are on sale now for the March 8, show at Harts Hill Inn. Call 315-339-5993 or register online at www.thejmcf.org under events. Your $40.00 ticket includes:

Appetizers

Buffet Dinner

Dessert

Cash Bar

Interactive Murder Mystery Theatre

This fundraising event will benefit CNY cancer patients in financial need. Space is limited so get your tickets before it sells out!