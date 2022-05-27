The community of New Hartford is mourning the loss of a long-serving and much-loved public servant.

David Corr who once worked as a police officer in the village of New Hartford in the 1970's and was also an active member of New Hartford's Volunteer Fire Department, has passed away.

Sadly, Corr's face would become known to so many beyond the New Hartford-area following the murder of his son Joseph Corr, who was killed in the line of duty while pursuing suspects in connection with a local jewelry store robbery in 2006.

New Hartford Patrolman Joseph Corr, killed in the line of duty in 2006 (via NHPD)

In sharing their condolences with the Corr family on social media, the New Hartford Police Department said in the sad days that followed Joseph Corr's death, "...it was Dave and his family that gave us the strength to carry on our commitment to serve and protect our community. After the death of his son, Dave became a leader in the law enforcement community by advocating for families that have lost a member in the line of duty.

David Corr (via NHPD)

"This agency will be forever grateful to Dave for his unwavering support to law enforcement. We lost a good friend. Our sincere condolences are extended to his family during this difficult time," a message from NHPD read on Facebook.

David and Kathy Corr (VIA nhpd)

The Utica Police Department also posted a message on Facebook, calling David Corr a truly great individual, and offered condolences to the Corr family.

David Corr was 72-years-old.

