Motley Crue Release Full Trailer for ‘The Dirt’

With a little more than a month before the March 22 release of The Dirt on Netflix, Motley Crue have delivered the first official trailer for the film version of their memoir . You can watch it below.

Yesterday, Nikki Sixx hyped today's clip by tweeting out a 19-second teaser that appeared to depict several key moments in their lives, including the crash where Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) lost control of his car resulting in the death of Hanoi Rocks drummer Razzle, Sixx's heroin overdose, Tommy Lee 's ( Machine Gun Kelly ) marriage to Heather Locklear (Rebekah Graf) and, based on the outfits, their tour in support of Shout at the Devil .

Also spotted is Neil holding his daughter Skylar, who died in 1995 from cancer when she was only four years old. "Their music made them famous," a caption read. "Their lives made them infamous." Later, a voice says, "Win it all or lose it all, we are Motley Crue."

On Thursday, Sixx will be a guest on Jonesy's Jukebox, the Los Angeles radio show hosted by former Sex Pistol Steve Jones. Sixx is expected to give the world premiere of one of the four new songs the band recorded for the movie with producer Bob Rock .

Kelly recently spoke of the challenges of playing Lee, a role he got after auditioning six times in a two-and-a-half-year stretch. Although he read The Dirt as a teenager, he didn't fully understand all of its contents until "we were on set and doing these scenes that we were like, 'Whoa, this is dark. What are people going to think about this?' But there’s something about the truth in that book -- the fact that you do fall in love with these people [who] then do this giant nose dive into this dark place."

He added that Lee "is like the puppy dog of the group. He makes mistakes, but you kind of love him more when he’s making mistakes."