Release Date for Motley Crue’s ‘The Dirt’ Movie Announced

The long-awaited Motley Crue biopic The Dirt will be released via Netflix on March 22, 2019, according to frontman Vince Neil.

He reported that he’d watched the completed work, which is based on the band’s 2001 memoir of the same name.

“Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices,” he tweeted. “Just saw ‘The Dirt’ movie!! Fuckin awesome!! Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22!! Yea!!!”

Neil confirmed in September that the band had regrouped to record four new songs for the movie soundtrack. His comment led to confusion for some fans, who understood they’d split at the end of their final world tour in 2015. “For those of you who don’t understand, yes 'the boys' means Motley and we signed a contract not to tour anymore," Neil responded. "We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up."

Bassist Nikki Sixx later reassured followers that the new material was up to standard, saying , “I’m listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crue and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush." He added mysteriously, "Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.”

Production work began on The Dirt movie in 2006, but it wasn’t until Netflix stepped in last year that the project began moving towards completion. Neil is played by Daniel Webber, Sixx by Douglas Booth, guitarist Mick Mars by Iwan Rheon and drummer Tommy Lee by rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Rock-themed films are big business at the moment, with the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody having just been confirmed as the biggest-grossing music biopic of all time, and the Elton John story Rocketman also due in 2019.