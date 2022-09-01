Mother Nature Never Fails To Leave Us Astonished In New York
Mother Nature sure has a way of making New York a beautiful and unique place to live.
You could spend forever naming the many places to visit all over the state, but some of them come when you least expect it. That's when Mother Nature takes over and leaves you speechless. For the good and for the bad.
Lightening Strikes Tree
DEC Forest rangers were recently sent to a fire around Lonesome Bay, in Lower Saranac Lake. The fire started after a tree was struck by lightening during a storm. It hit the tree, both splitting it and frying the ground surrounding it's base.
Rangers determined the fire was a "single-tree torch", causing the ground to be burned 10 feet surrounding the tree. The fire was declared out the following day at 2:30pm.
Napanoch Point Forest Fire
That isn't the only forest fire in New York recently. There is currently an active fire near Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County. First reported on Saturday, August 27th, the Napanoch Point fire now spans over 270 acres.
Multiple fire crews, State Police and Forest Rangers have been working endlessly to control the blaze. It is currently unknown whether or not the fire is contained because of the unpredictable weather and nature of the fire.
Beauty Of Lightening Storms
Though lightening can be dangerous and lead to fires, there is beauty to watching it cross the sky.
Amy Strangnowski was recently enjoying a picturesque storm on the dock at Oneida Shores in Cicero. She said it was an incredible storm to watch and couldn't help but take pictures.
A Picture Perfect Night Sky In New York
There's also nothing like seeing the beautiful northern lights when they stretch across the sky. Or just looking up at the night's sky in the Adirondack's. You could really look at these all day.
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
What about this incredible photographer who captured the Milky Way in the Adirondacks? Take a look at his other fantastic photos as well!