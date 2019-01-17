Morrisville Eaton Middle-High School On Lockout [UPDATE]
The Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School has been placed on lockout after a threat was made against the school.
UPDATED 12:19 p.m.- A lockout at the Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School has been lifted.
The school was placed on lockout this morning after the school's principal opened an anonymous e-mail which contained a specific threat to the school.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office interviewed the person who made the alleged threat and determined there was not a risk to students.
Officials say the person who made the threat is not a currently registered student in the district.
In a lockout, unauthorized visitors to the building will not be allowed to enter.
There's a large presence of law enforcement on campus
