Mohawk Valley Health System Updates Visitation Policies

Mohawk Valley Health System is updating its visitation polices.

Visiting hours for inpatient hospital units are from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Each visit is limited to one person at a time for a maximum of four hours a day.

Only two visitors in total will be permitted during the four hours of visitation a day.

Visitors will be screened and be given a mask to wear for the entire visit.

All visitors must be 18 years old and will be give a one-page handout detailing visitor guidelines.

During this phase one of visitation, a no visitor policy remains in effect for the behavioral health units at the MVHS hospitals.

For more information about specific areas of the hospitals such as Emergency Departments, outpatient services and Maternity, visit mvhealthsystem.org/visitation.

MVHS had limited visitation to help flatten the coronavirus curve.