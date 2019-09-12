No trailer? No pick-up truck? No problem. A Central New York man was ticketed for transporting his ATV in an unusual way.

We get it - you want to get your ATV from point A to point B, but you don't have a trailer or a truck. What's a person to do? Well, if you're this guy, who was stopped on Route 41A in the town of Homer, you just strap it on to the roof of your car.

Credit: NYS DEC Police

According to the DEC Police, "ECO Lt. Mark Colesante stopped a vehicle on Aug. 31 that he observed transporting an ATV in an unusual way on Rt. 41A in the town of Homer. The driver had decided to transport the ATV by strapping it to the roof of his four-door sedan. The operator was issued tickets for unsecured load and driving an overloaded vehicle."

Here's our question: how did he get that thing up there? Were there ramps involved? Did he pop a wheelie and then just drive it the rest of the way up there? Why did he think THAT was a good idea?

Listen to Beth & Dave in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Lite 98.7. Stream us live, listen on any Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or on the Lite 98.7 app.