Milk/Food Drive-Thru Returning To Utica College July 15th

American Dairy Association North East is holding another public milk and food distribution at Utica College.

This event will begin on Wednesday, July 15th at 11 a.m. If you're looking for milk in Central New York, this drive will consist of more than 4,000 gallons of milk from Dairy Farmers of America and 43,000 pounds of food (meat, produce and additional dairy) from Renzi Food service. When you attend, use the White Hall entrance across from Greenman Field.

There is a two gallon limit on milk and a limit of one of each food box. There will be 720 boxes each of meat, produce and additional dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

Local dairy farmers here in Central New York are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community. They have been working around the clock during this pandemic to continue to support us.

During the month of July, American Dairy Association North East is collaborating with dairy companies and local community groups to distribute more than 200,000 gallons of milk.