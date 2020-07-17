This 2020 season of baseball will be one that fans and players will never forget. Even though you can't physically go to a game this season, you can have your cardboard cutout hang out in the seats.

Newsday reports that The Mets are selling cardboard cutouts to sit inside Citi Field during Mets home games. The cost of this cardboard cutout program is $86. Please note fan cutouts will not be available to claim following the end of the program.

They plan to put the cutout photos of fans in the stands at Citi Field during their 30 scheduled home games during the 2020 season. The cutouts are free for season-ticket holders who renew their packages for 2021. They get one per seat in their plan. Additional cutouts are available at a discount.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Proceeds from these cardboard cutouts will go to the Mets Foundation.

The New York Mets Foundation funds and promotes a variety of educational, social and athletic programs and other charitable causes. Found in 1963, it continues its mission to invest in the future of our community, and to provide assistance to myriad organizations that benefit children and others in need.

The Mets do have some rules for images submitted for the cardboard cutouts. Fans cannot include statements or endorsements of political candidates; phone numbers, social media handles or hashtags; offensive language; advertisements, slogans or third-party logos or branding; negative references to MLB teams; or names of MLB players, among other restrictions.

“Mets gear is a must!” the Mets wrote on their website.

The Mets begin the season at home, hosting the Braves on July 24th for Opening Day.