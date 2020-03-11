Meth Manufacturing Operation Being Blamed For Camden Fire

More details are being released on a structure fire that happened Tuesday morning in Camden.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says, the Camden Fire Department requested the assistance of law enforcement on scene after arrival, due to the fact there were people inside and a man who abruptly fled the scene.

According to police, once the fire was extinguished the origin began to be investigated and deputies discovered methamphetamine manufacturing materials where the fire started.

When the discovery was made, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators were called in along with the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

A search warrant was executed and multiple one-pot meth making vessels were discovered and some were still active.

The investigation led authorities to multiple suspects. One is awaiting court proceedings from a prior arrest on March 3rd. That person was released under new bail reform laws.