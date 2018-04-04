Another Madison County Meth Lab has been located and shut down.

According to Oneida City Police, an investigation led them to the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on William Street.

During the raid authorities discovered evidence consistent with the unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. As a result of the investigation 5 individuals were placed under arrest and are facing numerous charges.

The following people have been arrested and are facing a variety of charges.

30-year-old Brett Parks of Blossvale

- Endangering the Welfare of a Child

- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Reckless Endangerment

- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials

- Unlawfully Manufacturing Methamphetamine

23-year-old Skyler Glouse of Oneida

- Endangering the Welfare of a Child

- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Reckless Endangerment

- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials

- Unlawfully Manufacturing Methamphetamine

34-year-old Kelly Franklin of Oneida

- Unlawful Disposal of Meth Lab Materials

- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

27-year-old Brittany Horton of Oneida

- Endangering the Welfare of a Child

- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

32-year-old Joshua Peters of Oneida

- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials 2nd

All suspects have been formerly charged and will answer those charges in Oneida City Court at a later date. Madison County Child Protective Services assisted with this case as there were children present during the discovery of the meth lab.