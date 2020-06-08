Eerily Empty Grand Central Looks Right Out of an Apocalypse Movie

Have you ever wondered what the halls of Grand Central Station look like without all the hustle and bustle? Well thanks to COVID-19 (and this video from YouTuber ActionKid), we get to see.

I went to Grand Central for the first time during a trip to New York City last December. The crowds and constant flow were overwhelming and almost anxiety-inducing, even despite the beauty of the station. I mean, I think I waited at least 30 minutes in line to use the restroom! That definitely wouldn't be the case if we were to make a stop at the station today.

With most everyone in quarantine for the first part of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many spots around the city were nearly deserted, giving an almost apocalyptic feel.

At Grand Central Station, some entrances are closed, the dining concourse is roped off with police tape, and all noises seem to echo much more. Only the occasional person walks past during the 12-minute video, as the videographer walks up and down halls and even in the main concourse.

ActionKid posted this eerie tour of Grand Central Station on May 24. Certainly, the station will start to look busier as the city begins to reopen, and hopefully, it'll soon be back to the hustling, bustling New York City landmark we all know it to be.

Take a tour of the station before the coronavirus pandemic swept New York in a 2018 video from ActionKid below.