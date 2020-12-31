Metallica Were Streamed Over a Billion Times in 2020

Metallica are the biggest metal band on the planet, and their end-of-year Spotify Wrapped statistics prove that notion even further. The band was streamed over a billion times in 2020 on that platform alone.

"We thought last year’s numbers were insane… you guys have outdone yourselves!" Metallica shared in an Instagram post, adding that the total hours they were streamed on Spotify was 99.3 million.

"That’s like if someone started listening on October 27, 9318 B.C. and never stopped," the band continued in the caption. "Can anyone guess what this year’s most played song was, clocking in at 128.6M streams?"

Those streaming numbers account for 53.3 million Spotify listeners in 92 countries. You can imagine how much higher that number is when combining all digital and streaming platforms together.

Metallica's streaming numbers are only expected to increase in the coming year, as Lars Ulrich has been teasing their upcoming album quite a bit lately. Not only do they have a lot of material to share already, but the drummer most recently referred to it as the "heaviest thing" and their best record yet.

We're welcome 2021 with open arms. Here's to more rock and metal, and hopefully live shows in the new year.