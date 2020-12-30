New York Changes COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

COVID-19 is an ever-changing disease and health officials continue to modify regulations and protocols for the disease. On Tuesday the New York State guidelines for COVID-19 related quarantine has been changed.

New York will now follow the new guidelines that were issued by the CDC. Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 are now required to quarantine for just 10 days as opposed to the old 14-day requirement.

Health officials explained that these new guidelines are in alignment with the guidelines that were issued by the CDC. Health officials emphasize that these guidelines only apply to individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 but remain symptom-free.

Pediatrician Dr. Jim Saperstone explained that individuals must continue to monitor themselves. He said, “But you need to monitor yourself because if you get sick, up to 14 days or even a little bit longer, you’ve got to get your tush back into quarantine and notify your healthcare provider.”

Dr. Saperstone also spoke about how health officials must continue to be flexible as we learn more about COVID-19. He stresses that we need to continue to be diligent in maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocol. He said, “I think the more we experience COVID-19, the more we understand it. And it’s all based on science and more importantly, it still doesn’t take away our need to be diligent – to be careful, to wear masks, and to not pick your nose, and wash your hands and keep your distance.“

Having a 10-day quarantine instead of a 14-day quarantine will be beneficial for those who never develop the disease, and still have a need to go to work. Continue to follow all of the safety protocols that we know will help us stop the spread of the virus.

