Here’s How Tickets Will Work for Bills Home Playoff Game

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this afternoon that the New York State Health Department and the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to allow 6,700 fans inside Bills Stadium for the team's first home playoff game in 24 years.

Masks and social distancing will be required and a negative test 72 hours prior to entering the stadium to all fans who will be attending the game. Those attending will also be subject to contact tracing afterward.

But how will tickets work? After all, only 6,700 fans will be going to the game.

According to the Buffalo Bills official website, 6,200 tickets will be available for purchase on December 31st to Bills Season Ticket Members, who opted into buying tickets earlier this year.

Club season ticket members will receive an email on instructions on December 31xst, while non-club members will receive an email on January 1st.

Both groups will be selecting tickets from different pools. Because of the limited capacity, only certain sections of the stadium will be made available, which include Club seats, along with the 100 and 200 sections.

Because of the limited number of tickets, not all season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase. Those who will be notified will be based on seniority. Tickets will NOT be made available to the general public.

Tickets will be made into "pods" of two and four tickets each. This is to maintain proper social distancing.

All fans will have to pay for testing as part of their ticket purchase. Tests will cost $63 and there will be an $11 charge for parking, according to the Bills.

