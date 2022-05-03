Kick Off May And Win Millions From These 45 New York Scratch Off Tickets

It's already May, can you believe that? You're looking for fun summer ideas. Need some cash? Win millions when you play some of these different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

There are million dollar grand prize winning tickets, and jackpots even higher sitting in the stores waiting for you to win. The New York Lottery scratch off tickets range in prices from $1 - $30 per game and have varying odds with big jackpot prizes.

The New York lottery tracks which jackpots are still sitting at stores waiting to be bought. They actually keep a very active list every week. Online you can track tickets that still have first and second prizes left remaining.

If all 1st prizes have been claimed for a game, it will no longer appear in the list, but tickets may still be sold across New York state."

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below. You could win one million, three million, five million, and even ten million.

