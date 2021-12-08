COVID WARNING: Otsego County Surge In Cases Biggest Since Pandemic Began

On the brink of the holidays, Otsego County Department of Health is reporting that COVID-19 cases have reached the highest spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The county's Public Health Director Heidi Bond says "We know that social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated works. Please continue to take the proper precautions to protect yourselves and those most at risk and get vaccinated".

Looking at COVID-19 case numbers reported by The Otsego County Department of Health (12/7): There are currently 349 known active cases with a whopping 71 cases confirmed yesterday alone. There are 10 people currently hospitalized with COVID-related complications. The total COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic went up to 91 with 11 people dying from COVID-related complications since our last report on November 24. The Health Dept. has a COVID-19 dashboard with daily updates for the latest information.

Booster shots are now available to ALL ADULTS. To stay up to date on vaccine clinics in Otsego County, visit www.bassett.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine and www.otsegocounty.com. Also, keep in mind that you can receive a vaccine through your Bassett Healthcare Network provider and at various local pharmacies.

Case numbers are even higher in Delaware County right now. Delaware County Health officials have an update from 12/6, reporting 411 active cases with 22 people hospitalized. There are 4 new deaths reported since our last update on Nov. 24 with the total number of deaths related to coronavirus complications now at 78. Go to delawarecountypublichealth.com/covid-19/#Dash to access the Delaware County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard. DCPH also reported the following information about those contracting COVID in the county...

53.7% of the total population are vaccinated

85% of the positive cases are those unvaccinated

15% of the positive cases are vaccinated

19% of the positive cases are Pre-K-12th students/employees

<1% of the positive cases are college students/employees

Get our free mobile app

In Chenango County, the health department reported on December 7, there are now 284 active cases in the county with 8 hospitalizations and the total of deaths related to the virus is now up to 91 with 4 new deaths since our last report.

The level of COVID-19 transmission remains HIGH in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Each County's Current Vaccination Rate :

Health officials in our tri-county area are continuing the message to those unvaccinated: "get vaccinated as soon as possible". The percentage of those getting vaccines is slowly creeping up each week. Currently, the vaccination rate in Chenango County's TOTAL population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is at 61.3%, Delaware County's vaccine rate is at 58.7%. In Otsego County, the percentage of residents 12 and older with at least one dose is 62.4%.

For those who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing/covid19.php to find information on the latest clinics available. Those who wish to receive the vaccine need to register online.

Chenango Health also is now distributing the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot to those eligible which includes anyone 18 or older. If you are eligible, you can receive the vaccine at least 6 months after your last shot.

Pop-up Vaccination Sites Across New York State:

Back in September, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that pop-up vaccination sites would be coming to communities to increase the vaccination rate in kids 12 and older. The pop-up locations change every week. To find out the latest location, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/nys-vaxtoschool-pop-locations.

Below is a list of resources for vaccines for those 5 and older:

NYS Am I eligible site: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov

Or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

For UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital you may call 607-337-4888

For BASSETT you may call the information line at 605-547-5555 or visit Bassett.org.

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 CLICK HERE to learn what to do next.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing.

To get information about COVID-19 vaccination distribution, CLICK HERE.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.