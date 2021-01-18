MLK Day is a federal holiday remembering the life and accomplishments of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Although MLK Day should NOT be considered a day off, here's a quick overview of what's open and closed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Public schools and government offices, including libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles, are closed.

No city court except for arraignments.

The New York Stock Exchange is closed as well as banks.

Post offices are closed, but FedEx and UPS are both open for regular pickup and delivery.

Buses will run on a regular weekday schedule.

Want to do some shopping today? Major retailers like Target, Wal-Mart, and major grocery stores are open. Restaurants that are normally open will be open today.

Sangertown Square is open from 11 AM - 7 PM. Families are invited to spend the day at Sangertown Square and enjoy safe and family-friendly activities & deals.

PiNZ – Will be open noon- 8 pm for the holiday with $5 bar bites.

Blue Sox Academy – Unlimited Cage time from 9 am – 3 pm. Reservations are required. Reserve your spot at www.uticabluesox.net/Academy.

Sicilian Delight – 6 free pepperoni or spinach rolls with a purchase of any whole pizza after 4 pm.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. AmeriCorps has been charged with leading this effort for the past quarter-century.

AmeriCorps is collaborating with the Presidential Inaugural Committee on the MLK National Day of Service.

For the National Day of Service, you are encouraged to volunteer in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Those who are hosting a service project should register it on the Presidential Inaugural website. Commit to serve in your community on MLK Day and throughout 2021.

