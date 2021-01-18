Hot Pockets Containing Glass and Plastic Recalled in Utica/Rome

Better think twice before eating that hot pocket as over 760,000 pounds could contain glass and plastic pieces.

Nestlé Prepared Foods has recalled 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) pepperoni hot pockets product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic, as per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

USDA.Gov

The frozen, not ready to eat pepperoni hot pockets were made between Nov. 13, 2020, through Nov. 16, 2020, and has a shelf life of 14 months.

The following product is subject to recall:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

USDA.Gov

The company says the problem was discovered after receiving four consumer complaints with one minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has not received any additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

USDA.Gov

Make sure this product is not in your freezer. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/

Enter your number to get our free mobile app