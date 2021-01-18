Several Weapon Arrests Made Over The Weekend In The City Of Utica

The Utica Police Department has been making great strides when it comes to removing illegal firearms from the streets of the city. Over the weekend Utica Police made three separate arrests related to weapons. Unfortunately, there was also another 'shots fired' incident over the weekend.

The first arrest happened Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. Officials say officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Walker Street. During the course of the stop police discovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the sweatshirt pocket of 28-year-old Andre Mills. Mills was charged with several counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, according to police.

Photo Provided by Utica Police Department

Police say in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 16th, 2021 officers responded to a menacing call at the Michael Walsh Apartments on Gray Avenue in Utica. When police arrived, Officer Reggie Sanders recovered a loaded .38 caliber handgun at the scene. As a result of the discovery, police arrested 19-year-old Jaheim Bowman of Utica who was on active parole. Police say the weapon allegedly in possession by Bowman was stolen from Oswego County. Bowman was charged with Criminal possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third degrees, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.

Photo Courtesy of UPD

Finally, Saturday at approximately 10:00 p.m. UPD Officer Brian Comesky spotted a stolen vehicle, with occupants inside on the 1000 block of Park Avenue. Police say when Officer Comesky approached the vehicle, the occupants fled on foot. Eventually, the drive was located in the backyard of a residence on Steuben Street and taken into custody. Police say the driver was a 16-year-old male whose name will not be revealed. Officers say the driver, a 16-year-old male, discarded a Kel Tec .380 semi-automatic handgun in the snow. He was charged with Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. The confiscated weapon, officials say was stolen from Florida.

In the midst of the progress was another 'Shots Fired' incident, which continue to plague the city. On Saturday at approximately 5 p.m. UPD learned that a gunshot wound victim came into St. Elizabeth's Hospital with a wound to his chest. A 19-year-old male was identified as the victim and police believe the incident occurred on the 1400 block of Sunset Avenue. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening and the investigation is ongoing.

Utica Police want to assure the public that they are doing everything in their power to combat the gun violence in the city. One way to do that is to continue to take dangerous weapons and individuals who want to use them off the streets. The Utica Police Department Facebook page shared the following message, "Numerous illegally possessed firearms have been taken off the street and multiple persons have been arrested. This is truly a credit to the police officer's hard work and dedication. Again, thank god no one was hurt during this potentially dangerous situation."

Continued wishes of success and safety go out to the Utica Police Department.