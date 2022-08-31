A man masked with a motorcycle helmet robbed the Turin Road Mart in Rome and police are hoping photos of his helmet or his getaway truck will turn up some leads.
The robbery occurred on Tuesday evening - August 30 - at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the mini-mart located at 8199 Turin Road - in Rome's outer district, according to New York State Police.
The suspect is believed to be a white male between 5 and 6-feet-tall. His face is covered with the red and white motorcycle helmet (see photo) and he was wearing a black rain jacket, police said. While demanding money from the clerk, the man put his hand in his pocket, gesturing as though he had a gun, however, police say no gun was ever displayed.
Police did not say how much he made off with, but say he drove away in a black Ram pickup truck with no license plates. Anyone with information on the case, or who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos, is asked to call State Police in Oneida at 315-366-6000.
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today
The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.
These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.