It may still be summer but plans are already underway to bring the must-see Ice Castle phenomenon to New York state for the first time for a cool winter walk-through.

Ice Castles have been located in 5 states across the country - until now. The winter attraction that brings thousands of visitors each year is finally coming to New York state. It'll open in January 2022 in Lake George.

Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles Coming to Lake George For Cool Winter Walk Through Take a virtual walk-thru of the Ice Castles and make plans to enjoy the magical experience when it opens in Lake George this winter.



