Madison County Updates Coronavirus Numbers

Madison County is reporting 126 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of one from Thursday, while the number of deaths remain at five.

There are 15 active positive cases and 106 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

972 residents have tested negative for the virus.

John Becker, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, says a hand sanitizer distribution will take next week at various towns throughout Madison County.

Becker also announced today that the county and town highway departments will get back to work next week.