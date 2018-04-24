Lynyrd Skynyrd Announces Final Show

The last concert Lynyrd Skynyrd will play is going to be a hometown affair. Yesterday (April 20), they revealed one more date to their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour: a Sept. 2 date at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., the city where the band was formed.

According to News4Jax , the band broke the news at the stadium, where the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars play, during the team's annual State of the Franchise event. Kid Rock and Jason Aldean are slated as the opening acts, and others will be announced at a later date. It will be the first concert at the stadium since 2015.

"This is a dream come true for the Lynyrd Skynyrd band,” singer Johnny Van Zant said at the presentation. “We're going to rock the house here. ... My brother and Gary [Rossington] and Allen Collins started this band a long time ago. We are on our farewell tour. It’s time to wrap it up. To be able to play Jacksonville, here, with the Jags, come on. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

“We are very excited to have friends Jason Aldean and Kid Rock join us in our hometown of Jacksonville,” Rossington added. “Playing where the band got its start all those years ago is always special but having these guys with us makes it even sweeter. We can’t wait to rock EverBank Field!”

Tickets go on sale on April 30 at 10AM, with various pre-sales beginning April 24 at 10AM. Skynyrd's tour begins on May 4 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla, and you can see all the dates here . “It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans," Rossington said at the time. "I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many."