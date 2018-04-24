A Central New York NFL Player Coming Home to Play for Giants. Whether you're a New York Football Giants' fan or not, many hoped former New England coach Matt Patricia would end up in the Big Apple. He didn't, but an NFL player that calls CNY home will get to return and play for Big Blue.

The Giants made a trade for punter Riley Dixon who had been kicking for the Denver Broncos. Like Patricia, Dixon is originally from Western Oneida County. He was born in Oneida, calls Blossavle home and played college ball for the Orange. According to his bio , Dixon was a walk-on at Syracuse the 1st year in 2012, before earning a scholarship at the end of the 2013 season.

He was drafted by the Broncos in 2016 and set an NFL rookie record for "average net yards" per punt and made the All-Rookie Team. New York traded a conditional 7th round pick in the 2019 draft for Dixon. Welcome home Riley, and by the way, got a pair of tickets for the home opener?

