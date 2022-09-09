Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York.
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the Royal Family said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
President Joe Biden ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. The order covers all federal buildings and grounds, military bases, naval vessels and government facilities abroad.
New York State Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Here in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced landmarks across New York were illuminated in purple Thursday night and flags on all New York State buildings will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of the Queen.
Hochul said Queen Elizabeth was a force on the world stage and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy," Hochul said in a statement. "New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family."
New Yorkers Honor Queen Elizabeth at UK New York Bar
New Yorkers have been reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth.
On Thursday afternoon, Empire State residents flocked to Churchill Tavern, a British pub in New York City, and broke out into the anthem, "God Save the Queen."
Queen Elizabeth's Historic Visits To New York State
