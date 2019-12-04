Look Up! A Popular Meteor Shower is Peaking This Month in CNY

Whether you're looking for a cute winter date with that special someone or just wanting to experience a little out-of-this-world beauty, this meteor shower is perfect. The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak two mornings next week, giving people in every corner of the globe an astrological show.

The shower comes from the Gemini constellation, which explains the name. According to Earth Sky, viewers can expect to see roughly 50 meteors per hour at the shower's peak. The only thing is, you'll probably have to stay up a little past your bedtime to catch the most beautiful flying rocks and streaking lights. This year's peak is expected to happen in the early hours on December 13 and 14, around 2 a.m. each morning.

According to Earth Sky, this year's moon has been brighter than usual, which can affect meteor visibility. But we should still be able to see some Geminid meteors shooting across the night sky.

What makes this whole experience even better is that these meteors are visible to the naked eye, so you don't need to bring any special equipment. You may want to pack some sleeping bags and blankets to keep warm though, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight.

Also make sure you give yourself enough time to see the shower. Earth Sky says it takes your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust to darkness, so giving yourself at least an hour to watch the night sky is the best idea.

Whether you're planning on watching the meteor shower by yourself or with a loved one, just remember to pack warm and cozy up for a wonderful show seen 'round the world.