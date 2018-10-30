Help Little Falls Plan for Their 5th Annual Cheese Festival

The 5th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival is still quite a few months away, but the City is already planning for the big event... And you can be a part of the fun!

And when we say "quite a few months away," we really mean it. Last year, the Cheese Festival was on Saturday, July 14th, so we can assume it will be the same (or around the same) weekend for 2019.

You can help in a big way as Little Falls starts getting things ready for the event. No, we're not talking about being a vendor or helping set up, or anything like that (although we're sure they will need help with those things at a later date). You can actually help them design the logo for next year's event.

Not only will you have bragging rights if your logo design wins, but they're offering a cash prize as well.

According to My Little Falls , they're looking for a distinctive, font-based logo for the festival.

You can enter as many times as you would like, and they do ask that you stick to four or less colors for each entry. Logos should be submitted as a jpg to LittleFallsCheeseFestival@gmail.com

The deadline to get your design in is November 30th.

The winning logo will be featured on posters, billboards, and all over for the event. The winner will get a $250 cash prize and a cheese basket.

You can get the full details on this contest and more information about the previous logo's creator, by visiting: MyLittleFalls.com You can also follow the Facebook Page: Little Falls Cheese Festival

