Limited Number Of Utica Monopoly Games Still Available In CNY
The Limited First Edition City of Utica Monopoly game was released last year, and there is a limited number still available.
Proceeds from the Utica Monopoly game help the Abraham House provide continued care for the terminally ill in CNY, while also gifting a piece of Utica history that highlights our fantastic city!
Hasbro and Parker Brothers only produce about seven custom game boards per year nationwide. Jeana Nicotera, Brand Consultant with the Cooley Group, Gina Ciaccia, Executive Director of the Abraham House, and Gail Manfredo brought this project to life.
It took only 3 and a half weeks to sell the properties as the Monopoly madness was contagious! All those involved paid for being involved in this project which covered the production costs for 5,000 boards, which Abraham House can now sell as a fundraiser.
Check out how incredibly localized the game is.
Board Properties Include:
- Adirondack Bank Center
- Utica Comets
- Bank of Utica
- Adirondack Bank
- First Source (also the money sponsor!)
- Utica College
- The Boilermaker
- Children's Museum - sponsored by Kids Oneida
- Utica Zoo - sponsored by the Sinnott Family
- Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute
- Stanley Theatre - sponsor to be disclosed at a later date
- Matt Brewery / Saranac
- Celtic Harp
- Lukins
- Delmonico's
- Aqua Vino
- Daniele at Valley View
- Oscugnizzo
- Casa Imports / Cora Products
- Utica Coffee
- Chanatrys
- Parkway Drugs
- Electric Company - renamed for Engler Electric
- Luxury Tax - renamed Box Suite Fees sponsored by Fountainhead/Romano
- Family
- Income Tax - renamed for D'Archangelo
- WaterWorks - renamed for Mohawk Valley Water Authority
Moving Pieces:
- Tracks the Moose for Utica College - sponsored by Capraro Technologies Inc
- Audi the Comets mascot
- It's a Utica Thing food truck
- Money Bag - sponsored by M Griffith
- Dog - sponsored by Cooley Group for Stevens-Swan Humane Society
- Library Book - sponsored by Martha and Richard Widdicombe for Utica Public Library
Railroads:
- Historic Union Station - sponsored by Oneida County
- Erie Canal - still seeking sponsorship
- Memorial Parkway - still seeking sponsorship
- Adirondack Scenic railroad - still seeking sponsorship
Other:
- Community Chest - renamed for the Community Foundation
- Chance - renamed Cliff's Notes for Cliff's Local Markets
- All Community Foundation and Cliff's Notes cards were rewritten to be customized to Utica and feature several other local businesses, organizations, hot spots, local food favorites, etc.
The following locations have a limited number of the $50.00 Utica Monopoly Game's available! But you better hurry!
- Chanatry's Supermarket
- Colozzi's
(Utica & New Hartford)
- Cliff's Local Markets
(select Utica locations only)