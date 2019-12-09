Limited Number Of Utica Monopoly Games Still Available In CNY

The Limited First Edition City of Utica Monopoly game was released last year, and there is a limited number still available.

Proceeds from the Utica Monopoly game help the Abraham House provide continued care for the terminally ill in CNY, while also gifting a piece of Utica history that highlights our fantastic city!

Abraham's House

Hasbro and Parker Brothers only produce about seven custom game boards per year nationwide. Jeana Nicotera, Brand Consultant with the Cooley Group, Gina Ciaccia, Executive Director of the Abraham House, and Gail Manfredo brought this project to life.

It took only 3 and a half weeks to sell the properties as the Monopoly madness was contagious! All those involved paid for being involved in this project which covered the production costs for 5,000 boards, which Abraham House can now sell as a fundraiser.

Check out how incredibly localized the game is.

Board Properties Include:

Adirondack Bank Center

Utica Comets

Bank of Utica

Adirondack Bank

First Source (also the money sponsor!)

Utica College

The Boilermaker

Children's Museum - sponsored by Kids Oneida

Utica Zoo - sponsored by the Sinnott Family

Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute

Stanley Theatre - sponsor to be disclosed at a later date

Matt Brewery / Saranac

Celtic Harp

Lukins

Delmonico's

Aqua Vino

Daniele at Valley View

Oscugnizzo

Casa Imports / Cora Products

Utica Coffee

Chanatrys

Parkway Drugs

Electric Company - renamed for Engler Electric

Luxury Tax - renamed Box Suite Fees sponsored by Fountainhead/Romano

Family

Income Tax - renamed for D'Archangelo

WaterWorks - renamed for Mohawk Valley Water Authority

Moving Pieces:

Tracks the Moose for Utica College - sponsored by Capraro Technologies Inc

Audi the Comets mascot

It's a Utica Thing food truck

Money Bag - sponsored by M Griffith

Dog - sponsored by Cooley Group for Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Library Book - sponsored by Martha and Richard Widdicombe for Utica Public Library

Railroads:

Historic Union Station - sponsored by Oneida County

Erie Canal - still seeking sponsorship

Memorial Parkway - still seeking sponsorship

Adirondack Scenic railroad - still seeking sponsorship

Other:

Community Chest - renamed for the Community Foundation

Chance - renamed Cliff's Notes for Cliff's Local Markets

All Community Foundation and Cliff's Notes cards were rewritten to be customized to Utica and feature several other local businesses, organizations, hot spots, local food favorites, etc.

The following locations have a limited number of the $50.00 Utica Monopoly Game's available! But you better hurry!