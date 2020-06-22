Levitt AMP Music Series Goes Virtual For Summer 2020

We can still enjoy live and free music this summer with the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to discover different ways to stay connected while remaining physically distant. Going virtual is the new way to watch dynamic artists from New Jersey to California, Alaska to Florida, and everywhere in between. The Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series will run all summer long, and it's still FREE!

The fun happens on Saturdays, 8 pm EDT, with a virtual show from Levitt AMP. Show your Levitt pride with fellow Levitteers nationwide by enjoying a stacked lineup of local and regional favorites reflecting the diverse talent found in Levitt AMP communities. And over on our blog, be sure to check out our new series spotlighting each of the 2020 Levitt AMP winners, sharing the work and impact of these inspiring nonprofits in their communities!

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

August 7 — Amy LaVere & Will Sexton , Levitt AMP Houston

, Levitt AMP Houston August 8 — Valley Wolf , Levitt AMP Merced

, Levitt AMP Merced August 13 — Nur-D , Levitt AMP Stevens Point

, Levitt AMP Stevens Point August 16 — Sarah Dash, Levitt AMP Trenton

This summer would have marked the fifth consecutive year of the Levitt AMP series in Utica, but it has been postponed until summer 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The $25,000 grant will be available to Utica next summer, and we will not have to reapply or vote for funding next year.