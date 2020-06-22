Levitt AMP Music Series Goes Virtual For Summer 2020
We can still enjoy live and free music this summer with the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series.
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to discover different ways to stay connected while remaining physically distant. Going virtual is the new way to watch dynamic artists from New Jersey to California, Alaska to Florida, and everywhere in between. The Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series will run all summer long, and it's still FREE!
The fun happens on Saturdays, 8 pm EDT, with a virtual show from Levitt AMP. Show your Levitt pride with fellow Levitteers nationwide by enjoying a stacked lineup of local and regional favorites reflecting the diverse talent found in Levitt AMP communities. And over on our blog, be sure to check out our new series spotlighting each of the 2020 Levitt AMP winners, sharing the work and impact of these inspiring nonprofits in their communities!
JUNE
- June 20 — Chicago Farmer / Edward David Anderson, Levitt AMP Galva
- June 25 — LowDown Brass Band, Levitt AMP Sheboygan
- June 26 — Wicked Tinkers, Levitt AMP Carson City
- June 27 — Southern Avenue, Levitt AMP Middlesboro
- June 28 — William Elliot Whitmore, Levitt AMP Earlham
JULY
- July 1 — Blackwater Railroad Trio, Levitt AMP Soldotna
- July 2 — Allison Grace, Levitt AMP Fort Smith
- July 8 — Julie Black, Levitt AMP Ocala
- July 10 — The Handshake Deals, Levitt AMP Berea
- July 12 — HuDost, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury
- July 13 — Ladies of Soul, Levitt AMP Utica
- July 16 — Wayne Graham, Levitt AMP Whitesburg
- July 23 — Levi Platero, Levitt AMP Gallup
- July 24 — The Deep Hollow, Levitt AMP Springfield
- July 30 — The Woodshedders, Levitt AMP Shenandoah Junction
- July 31 — EhShawnee, Levitt AMP Woonsocket
AUGUST
- August 7 — Amy LaVere & Will Sexton, Levitt AMP Houston
- August 8 — Valley Wolf, Levitt AMP Merced
- August 13 — Nur-D, Levitt AMP Stevens Point
- August 16 — Sarah Dash, Levitt AMP Trenton
This summer would have marked the fifth consecutive year of the Levitt AMP series in Utica, but it has been postponed until summer 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The $25,000 grant will be available to Utica next summer, and we will not have to reapply or vote for funding next year.