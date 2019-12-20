Levitt AMP Concert Series Returns To Utica For 2020

The Levitt AMP Concert Series is coming back to Utica for the fifth year in a row.

Utica is one of 20 cities across America to win a Levitt AMP Grant Award of $25,000 in matching funds to present a free concert series at Kopernik Park on Oneida Square

Utica Monday Nite submitted Utica's Levitt AMP proposal with the assistance of Rust 2 Green Utica..

The Levitt Foundation opened the selection process to the public to choose the 25 finalists.

The ten-weeks of live music will take place from June 29th through August 31st, 2020.